iShares iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ex-Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IBCE) Trading Up 0% – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ex-Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IBCE – Get Free Report) shot up 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.35 and last traded at $24.35. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.34.

iShares iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ex-Financials ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.35.

iShares iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ex-Financials ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ex-Financials ETF (IBCE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade USD-denominated bonds excluding those issued by financial firms. The target maturity fund will terminate in 2023 by design.

