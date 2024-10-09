iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Towneley Capital Management Inc DE

Towneley Capital Management Inc DE cut its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the period. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE’s holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IGOV. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,767,000. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 50.3% in the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 294,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,686,000 after acquiring an additional 98,593 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,740,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 188,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after acquiring an additional 13,480 shares during the period.

IGOV stock opened at $40.99 on Wednesday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $36.60 and a twelve month high of $42.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.87.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

