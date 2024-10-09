iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Position Boosted by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,900 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $37,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 62.8% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,446,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 444,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,791,000 after acquiring an additional 12,747 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,145,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $94.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.87. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $96.76.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.3177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

