iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 6,684,741 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 3,790,948 shares.The stock last traded at $57.78 and had previously closed at $57.00.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI China ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.16.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI China ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ASB Consultores LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 39,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 36,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.