iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA stock opened at $81.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.95. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.