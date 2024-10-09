iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL) Shares Up 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.43 and last traded at $26.33. Approximately 50,954 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 163% from the average daily volume of 19,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.21.

Get iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $100.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF stock. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF makes up 1.1% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Planned Solutions Inc. owned about 2.88% of iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (FILL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of companies in developed and emerging markets that are primarily engaged in the business of energy exploration and production. FILL was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.