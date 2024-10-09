iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF) Shares Up 0.6% – Still a Buy?

iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.43 and last traded at $44.43. 2,617 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 7,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.17.

iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (ACWF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to 4 factors (quality, value, momentum and small size) while maintaining similar characteristics to the MSCI ACWI Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.