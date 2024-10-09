iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Shares Down 1.3% – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.85 and last traded at $32.92. 35,652 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 91,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.36.

Get iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $266.91 million, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.39 and a 200-day moving average of $32.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 328,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 70,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $530,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 516.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 127,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after buying an additional 106,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the first quarter worth $8,367,000.

About iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF

The iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (EWJV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Japan Value index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market cap-weighted portfolio of Japanese equities. EWJV was launched on Mar 5, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.