iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Holdings Increased by Hoxton Planning & Management LLC

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 1.9% of Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $179.39 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

