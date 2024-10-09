iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $63.57 and last traded at $63.57, with a volume of 1443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.18.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30 and a beta of -1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.99.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF

About iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF stock. Syntrinsic LLC grew its holdings in iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF ( NASDAQ:PABU Free Report ) by 44.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,871 shares during the quarter. iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF comprises 0.8% of Syntrinsic LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Syntrinsic LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large- and mid-cap stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that is compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

