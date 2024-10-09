iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $63.57 and last traded at $63.57, with a volume of 1443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.18.
iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30 and a beta of -1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.99.
iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF
About iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF
The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large- and mid-cap stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that is compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.