iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Brightwater Advisory LLC

Brightwater Advisory LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Brightwater Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Brightwater Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,847,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,645,057,000 after acquiring an additional 66,923 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,066,189,000 after purchasing an additional 60,668 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,216,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,910,000 after buying an additional 84,663 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,180,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $794,940,000 after buying an additional 10,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,664,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $606,585,000 after buying an additional 54,272 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $1.70 on Wednesday, reaching $378.40. 283,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,081. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $361.65 and its 200-day moving average is $352.81. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $256.01 and a fifty-two week high of $382.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

