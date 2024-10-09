iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 751.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SWP Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $381,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,109,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,746,000 after purchasing an additional 68,342 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $217.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.46. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

