iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Stock Position Trimmed by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. decreased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $47,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $325.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.07. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $233.54 and a fifty-two week high of $327.05.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.