iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Bought by Hoxton Planning & Management LLC

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 29.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 95,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,595 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Paladin Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $87.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $88.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

