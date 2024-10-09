iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Purchased by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 34.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter.

SLV stock opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $30.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.56.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

