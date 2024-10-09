iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (BATS:IVVW) Shares Up 0.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (BATS:IVVW – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.31 and last traded at $49.30. 3,745 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $49.14.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.56 and its 200 day moving average is $49.50.

iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Company Profile

The iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (IVVW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is passively managed, aiming to participate in the price movement of US large-cap stocks, up to a certain cap, while also providing enhanced monthly income through a covered call option writing strategy.

