iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,022,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,529,000 after purchasing an additional 15,673,824 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,426,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015,007 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,371,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,544 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 200.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,545,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,419,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,659 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $96.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $65.53 and a 12-month high of $97.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.38.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

