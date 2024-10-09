iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYG. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 344.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,509,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,458,000 after buying an additional 161,646 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 373,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,351,000 after buying an additional 12,314 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Performance

IYG opened at $71.17 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a one year low of $48.21 and a one year high of $71.83. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.95.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.