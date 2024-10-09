iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $98.54 and last traded at $98.55, with a volume of 122175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.06.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 26.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 1,319.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

