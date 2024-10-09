iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYW. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 73.8% during the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 74,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,337,000 after buying an additional 31,754 shares during the period. KWB Wealth increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 47,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,196,000 after buying an additional 8,042 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period.

IYW opened at $153.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $100.84 and a 52 week high of $158.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.92.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

