iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc reduced its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,078,000 after buying an additional 14,040 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 129,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 74,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,337,000 after purchasing an additional 31,754 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $153.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $100.84 and a 12 month high of $158.97.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

