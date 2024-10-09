J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) to Issue $0.76 Dividend

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of 0.7648 per share on Monday, December 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th.

J D Wetherspoon Stock Performance

J D Wetherspoon stock opened at $46.09 on Wednesday. J D Wetherspoon has a 52 week low of $46.09 and a 52 week high of $52.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

About J D Wetherspoon

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

