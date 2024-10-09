J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) to Issue $0.76 Dividend

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of 0.7648 per share on Monday, December 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th.
J D Wetherspoon Stock Performance
J D Wetherspoon stock opened at $46.09 on Wednesday. J D Wetherspoon has a 52 week low of $46.09 and a 52 week high of $52.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.26.
About J D Wetherspoon
