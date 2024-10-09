James A. Maccutcheon Sells 1,800 Shares of Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Stock

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) Director James A. Maccutcheon sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $21,636.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,295.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Get Comstock Holding Companies alerts:

Comstock Holding Companies Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHCI opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.76. Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $14.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.94.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $10.75 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Comstock Holding Companies in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comstock Holding Companies

About Comstock Holding Companies

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.