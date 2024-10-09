JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Genesis Investment Management LLP

Genesis Investment Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 576,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 44,599 shares during the period. JD.com accounts for 4.5% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in JD.com were worth $23,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JD. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 812.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in JD.com during the second quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, August 19th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.39. 8,398,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,000,026. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.05. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $47.82. The stock has a market cap of $66.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $8.57. JD.com had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $291.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

