Jefferies Financial Group Increases The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) Price Target to $46.00

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.89% from the company’s current price.

BWIN has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, reaching $51.62. The company had a trading volume of 215,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,427. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The Baldwin Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $52.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.11, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.59.

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The Baldwin Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $339.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Baldwin Insurance Group will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Baldwin Insurance Group

In other news, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $2,337,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 50,000 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $2,337,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel Galbraith sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $3,474,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,285 shares in the company, valued at $291,184.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 508,616 shares of company stock worth $21,947,676. Corporate insiders own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Company Profile

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

