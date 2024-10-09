Jennie Daly Buys 94 Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Stock

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Free Report) insider Jennie Daly bought 94 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.09) per share, for a total transaction of £150.40 ($196.83).

Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance

Shares of Taylor Wimpey stock traded down GBX 1.80 ($0.02) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 160.60 ($2.10). 14,882,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,409,451. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 161.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 150.23. The stock has a market cap of £5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,294.29, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 5.08.

Taylor Wimpey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.79. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. Taylor Wimpey’s payout ratio is 14,285.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TW shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

