JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.28.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered JFrog from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on JFrog from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of JFrog from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on JFrog in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of FROG stock opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. JFrog has a twelve month low of $21.38 and a twelve month high of $48.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.30 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.17.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $103.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.53 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 20,606 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $557,598.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,027,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,043,960.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 20,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $557,598.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,027,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,043,960.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total transaction of $545,850.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,682,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,166,786.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,481 shares of company stock valued at $6,407,447. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FROG. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in JFrog in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in JFrog by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JFrog in the first quarter worth about $140,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in JFrog in the second quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JFrog during the second quarter valued at about $188,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

