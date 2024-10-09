JMP Securities Boosts Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Price Target to $25.00

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 22.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OWL. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $21.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.69.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:OWL opened at $20.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.21. Blue Owl Capital has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $21.21. The stock has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.18.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $549.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

