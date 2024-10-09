Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Trading Down 3.2% Following Insider Selling

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.2% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $5.75 and last traded at $5.76. Approximately 3,200,939 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 6,004,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Specifically, insider Matthew Field sold 5,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $33,632.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 293,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,132.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew Field sold 11,764 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $67,995.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 298,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,983.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In related news, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 166,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $858,329.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,828,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,114,503.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on JOBY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Friday, October 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Joby Aviation Trading Down 5.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.23.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Joby Aviation by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Joby Aviation by 46.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Joby Aviation by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Joby Aviation by 216.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

About Joby Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.