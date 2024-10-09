Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Sage Capital Advisors llc

Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.8% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 528.6% in the fourth quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 217.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.43.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $159.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $143.13 and a 12 month high of $168.85. The company has a market cap of $384.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.62 and its 200-day moving average is $154.33.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,683.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Further Reading

