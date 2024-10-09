JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.06 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $210.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.19 and a twelve month high of $225.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.22. The firm has a market cap of $605.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

Several research firms have commented on JPM. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.13.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

