JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target to $183.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $183.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PEP. DZ Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays cut their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.79.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,617,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,502,520. PepsiCo has a one year low of $157.43 and a one year high of $183.41. The firm has a market cap of $237.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 77.5% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 141.3% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

