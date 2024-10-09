JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.3% of City Holding Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. City Holding Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 7,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 10,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,558,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.13.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $210.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.19 and a 1-year high of $225.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.22. The company has a market capitalization of $605.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

