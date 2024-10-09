JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Gill Capital Partners LLC

Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $210.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.19 and a 1 year high of $225.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

