JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Cape ANN Savings Bank

Cape ANN Savings Bank lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.1% of Cape ANN Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Instrumental Wealth LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the second quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the third quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $210.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $605.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.22. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $135.19 and a 52-week high of $225.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

