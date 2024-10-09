JPMorgan European Growth & Income (LON:JEGI) Shares Up 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

JPMorgan European Growth & Income (LON:JEGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 101.50 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 101 ($1.32). 540,781 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 532,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100.50 ($1.32).

Get JPMorgan European Growth & Income alerts:

JPMorgan European Growth & Income Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £432.20 million, a PE ratio of 594.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 17.01 and a quick ratio of 20.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 102.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 104.36.

JPMorgan European Growth & Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan European Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,941.18%.

JPMorgan European Growth & Income Company Profile

JPMorgan European Growth & Income plc – Ordinary Shares is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets in Europe. The fund primarily invests its portfolio in the financial sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan European Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan European Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.