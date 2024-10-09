JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO) Shares Purchased by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,609 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.43% of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF worth $20,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JGLO. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,680,000. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $392,000. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $623,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, MN Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,486,000.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.49. The company had a trading volume of 651,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,430. JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $45.26 and a 12-month high of $63.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.50.

The JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Global Select Equity ETF (JGLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an active management that invests in stocks of any capitalization located in both developed and emerging markets.

