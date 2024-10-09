JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Bought by Helen Stephens Group LLC

Helen Stephens Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 120.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,913 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Group Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 187,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of BATS JMST opened at $50.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.87 and a 200-day moving average of $50.75.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1451 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

