JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMS Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of JMST stock opened at $50.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.75.
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
