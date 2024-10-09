Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:JTKWY) Stock Price Down 1% – Should You Sell?

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:JTKWY – Get Free Report) shares fell 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.90 and last traded at $2.92. 20,738 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 57,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.73.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates as an online food delivery company worldwide. Its marketplace connects consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

