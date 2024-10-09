Just Group (LON:JUST) Trading 0.9% Higher – Here’s Why

Just Group plc (LON:JUST – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 143 ($1.87) and last traded at GBX 141.20 ($1.85). Approximately 695,269 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 2,527,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 140 ($1.83).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of Just Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Just Group Stock Performance

Just Group Cuts Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,568.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 135.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 115.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.75, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 7.62.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Just Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,222.22%.

Just Group Company Profile

Just Group plc provides various retirement income products and services to individual and corporate clients.in the United Kingdom. It offers defined benefit de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, and lifetime mortgage service. The company also engages in professional services and distribution business, which offers technology, broking, and advice solutions for corporate clients and pension schemes; and regulated financial advice for pension, investment, and savings.

