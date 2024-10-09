Kava (KAVA) Price Hits $0.33 on Major Exchanges

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last week, Kava has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a market capitalization of $353.03 million and approximately $19.54 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000537 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00042616 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007572 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00012825 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00006953 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003857 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Kava

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,854,731 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

