KE (NYSE:BEKE) Trading Down 6.7% – Here’s What Happened

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.98 and last traded at $24.06. Approximately 8,851,859 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 9,050,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.80.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.80 price objective for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.56.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $2.06. KE had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $23.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of KE by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,363,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736,152 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in KE by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,807,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,865,000 after buying an additional 2,008,418 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of KE by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,666,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,373,000 after buying an additional 804,773 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of KE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,880,000. Finally, Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd grew its position in shares of KE by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd now owns 5,070,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,743,000 after buying an additional 1,824,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

