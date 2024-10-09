Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Decreases Stake in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lessened its stake in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Unitil were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Unitil alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UTL. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of Unitil in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,346,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Unitil by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 38,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 15,355 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unitil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $357,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unitil in the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Unitil by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Unitil Price Performance

UTL stock opened at $57.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.92. The stock has a market cap of $930.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.60. Unitil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.59 and a fifty-two week high of $63.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Unitil Dividend Announcement

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.00 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unitil Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Unitil’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

About Unitil

(Free Report)

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.