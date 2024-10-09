Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Has $289,000 Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 19.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 331,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,299,000 after buying an additional 8,168 shares during the period. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $4,924,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $148.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $274.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $135.37 and a one year high of $170.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.09.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.59.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

