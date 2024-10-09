Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Has $330,000 Holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Dillard’s by 19.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Dillard’s during the second quarter worth approximately $1,321,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the second quarter worth approximately $1,141,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 168.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 14.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DDS shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Dillard’s from $475.00 to $380.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Dillard’s from $202.00 to $194.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

In related news, Director Robert C. Connor purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $346.82 per share, for a total transaction of $34,682.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,051,960. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDS stock opened at $365.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $407.15. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $286.39 and a 1 year high of $476.48.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 34.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 31.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is presently 2.27%.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

