Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Has $797,000 Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lessened its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,909 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,945,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,749,508,000 after buying an additional 1,460,229 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 182,067.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,877,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,364,799,000 after purchasing an additional 48,850,448 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Prologis by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,209,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,483,594,000 after purchasing an additional 317,815 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Prologis by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,532,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,670,621,000 after purchasing an additional 365,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 1.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,265,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,377,588,000 after purchasing an additional 167,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE:PLD opened at $119.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.77 and a 200-day moving average of $118.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $671,164.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,046.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

