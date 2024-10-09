Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Invests $394,000 in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 528.7% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Select Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Select Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Select Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Select Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of SEM stock opened at $33.36 on Wednesday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $40.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.51.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Select Medical had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

