Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Invests $420,000 in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 60,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,121,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,758 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of GoodRx by 76.5% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,736,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,147,000 after buying an additional 1,619,748 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the second quarter valued at about $18,183,000. Rip Road Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of GoodRx by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP now owns 1,763,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,814,000 after buying an additional 361,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of GoodRx by 24.3% in the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 607,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after buying an additional 118,703 shares in the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoodRx Price Performance

Shares of GDRX opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -701.00, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average of $7.58. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $9.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.47 million. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

GDRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James upgraded GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on GoodRx from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoodRx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Equity Vii L.P. Spectrum sold 10,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $83,921.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

