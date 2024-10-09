Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Makes New Investment in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,122 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 41,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 111,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 35,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 119,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HPE shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.31.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 29,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,037. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 83,334 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $1,643,346.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,680,400.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 29,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,037. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,242 shares of company stock valued at $3,253,947 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HPE opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.61 and its 200 day moving average is $18.82. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $22.82.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

